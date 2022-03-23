Rihanna may be expecting her first child with boyfriend A$AP Rocky but reports are speculating that she’s also preparing to walk down the aisle.

The “We Found Love” singer was spotted shopping for baby clothes at Kitson in Los Angeles on Monday, but it was her own accessories that got people talking.

While out and about, Rihanna was seen wearing a huge diamond ring on her left ring finger, sparking rumors that she and Rocky are getting ready to say “I do.”

Neither Rihanna nor A$AP Rocky have confirmed the engagement.