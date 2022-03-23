Call it the Deshaun Watson effect. The Atlanta Falcons have traded former NFL MVP Matt Ryan to the Indianapolis Colts after striking out on getting Watson.

Atlanta selected Ryan with the third pick of the 2008 draft to rehabilitate the franchise’s image in the wake of the Michael Vick dogfighting scandal. Ryan would win an NFL MVP award and lead the Falcons to a Super Bowl appearance, in which the Falcons blew a 28-3 4th quarter lead to the New England Patriots.

Ryan joins a Colts team that came within one win of making the playoffs last season, and many observers blamed the performance of now-departed quarterback Carson Wentz for the team’s failure. The Colts’ odds to win the Super Bowl jumped from +3000 to +2500, per BetMGM.

Advertisement

For the Falcons, it’s officially rebuilding season. After three straight losing seasons, the Falcons will try to find reload and rebuild on the fly.