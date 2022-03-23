Justin Johnson, aka Straight Drop, one of the suspected killers of Young Dolph, has been reportedly attacked in jail. According to TMZ, Johnson was struck by a fellow inmate.

Johnson is in Tennessee’s Shelby County Jail. During a phone call, Johnson was punched by a fellow inmate while he was in the middle of a phone call. Johnson’s attorney states he was in a visitation area and was decked by a fellow inmate. Johnson is said to have not been severely injured.

This past Friday, Johnson was involved in another incident. According to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, Johnson and another inmate were under investigation for a separate incident.

Johnson was arrested this past January after being captured by U.S. Marshalls. He has maintained his innocence.

Last week, the West Tennessee Regional Forensic Center in Memphis released the autopsy report of Young Dolph. According to Fox 13 Memphis, Dolph suffered 22 gunshot wounds.

The report states wounds both entered and exited the body. Dolph was shot in multiple places, including the forehead, face, back, arms, chest, chin, neck, shoulder, and more.

Born Adolph Thorton Jr., Dolph was killed on Nov. 17, 2021, outside of Makeda’s Homemade Butter Cookies. Johnson and Cornelius Smith have been charged in the case. A warrant is currently active for Shundale Barnett for his place in the connection. Devin Burns and Joshua Taylor have been named as persons of interest.