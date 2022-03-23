Thousands are signing a petition to remove Kanye West from the Coachella lineup. The “Eazy” rapper is set to headline day three of the well-known music festival.

The Change-dot-org document was posted in response to Ye’s relentless targeting of his estranged ex-wife Kim Kardashian and boyfriend Pete Davidson, among others.

West was suspended from Instagram for 24 hours last week for posting racial slurs under a photo of “Daily Show” host Trevor Noah.

Advertisement

He was also removed from the Grammys lineup due to his “concerning online behavior.”

There’s no word yet on if he will, in fact, be removed from the festival.