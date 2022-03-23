After crossing genre lines for the purpose of gaining entertainers more exposure, the mixtape, which originated within the bounds of Hip Hop culture, is now being celebrated in a Omar Acosta-directed documentary.

Mixtape: The Movie, which is produced by Mercury Studios and Saboteur in collaboration with Def Jam, delves into the history “about the story of mixtape culture and its role in spreading Hip Hop around the world … about the outlaw DJs who, for the love of the music, turned a criminal enterprise into a creative and commercial backbone of the music business.”

The creation of he Mixtape movie was originally announced by Paul Rosenberg during his tine as CEO of Def Jam Recordings. “[The mixtape is] a vital part of the history of the culture and the genre we don’t feel has been really examined thoroughly and properly enough or given its day,” said Rosenberg to Variety Magazine.

Mixtape: The Movie wil premiere April 7 at the United Palace in NYC. A special guest performance by Jadakiss will show and prove the essence of what the mixtape is really about. Def Jam will also be releasing a soundtrack mixtape, but details about its release are yet to be available.