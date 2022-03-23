The Epilepsy Foundation and Chicago Bulls center/forward Tristan Thompson have established a partnership to promote awareness for “Purple Day®” and funding for those impacted by epilepsy. Purple Day was founded in 2008 by Cassidy Megan, a 9-year-old Canadian, to help educate people around the world about epilepsy. It is observed yearly on March 26.

Tristan Thompson will give the sneakers and jersey he will wear for his March 26 NBA clash against the Cleveland Cavaliers in honor of World Epilepsy Day. Thompson will sign his game-worn Chicago Bulls jersey and sneakers before they are auctioned off at www.epilepsy.com/slamdunk, with proceeds benefiting the Epilepsy Foundation and the 3.4 million people living with epilepsy in the United States.

“My little brother has Epilepsy, so this has always been a cause that is close to my heart,” said Tristan Thompson, Chicago Bulls center/forward. “I’ve seen the hardships Amari goes through, and I want to make a difference and help in any way that I can for all those living with epilepsy.”

“We are very thankful to have Tristan’s support and applaud his commitment to the epilepsy community by bringing awareness to our mission,” said Laura Thrall, president and chief executive officer, Epilepsy Foundation. “The money raised will continue to fuel our efforts to deliver on programs and services that make an impact for people living with the epilepsies.”

On Tuesday, March 22nd, the public will be able to participate in the campaign, which will run through April 5, 2022. The Epilepsy Foundation’s Seizure Safe Schools campaign, seizure first aid training, and research focused on innovative medicines and treatments will all receive 100% of the proceeds. Visit epilepsy.com/slamdunk for additional information on how to win.