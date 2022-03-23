An unbelievable prison escape was caught on camera as video shows a Colombian drug lord breaking out of La Picota Jail in Bogotá by simply walking out wearing a prison guard uniform and he is still on the lam.

Juan Castro aka “Matamba” was on the verge of being extradited to the U.S. when he came up with the brilliant plan of dressing up as a guard and walking out of the facility. His escape was so discreet, it wasn’t noticed that he was missing until the next day.

Since the escape, prison director Juan Gordillo and all 55 guards who were working at the time of the escape have been suspended. The prison guard suspected of giving Castro his uniform has been arrested.

