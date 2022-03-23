Karlae carries the title of YSL First Lady title high with her latest release “Did That.”

The track samples Mase’s hit song, “Feel So Good,” taken from Kool & The Gang’s “Hollywood Swinging.” As one of the heirs of Bad Boy Records, King Combs even makes a cameo in the video as well.

Karlae is fresh off the heels of last month’s release, “Blind.” The Lil Yachty assisted single displays Karlae’s versatility as she sings the hook and raps over Murda Inc sampled “Down 4 U.”

The video shows Karlae as a school girl, while Yachty plays her classmate and love interest.

The ATL-based artist first stepped onto the scene with a cameo on the YSL compilation, Slime Language. It was followed by the Young Thug and Gunna assisted single, “Jimmy Choo.” Last year the label released its sequel to the compilation, Slime Language 2, where Karlae shined on both “I Like” with Coi Leray and “Trance” with Yung Bleu.

Karlae’s previous works puts the momentum in her favor for what’s to come on her forthcoming EP, Enter.