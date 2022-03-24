Anthony Mackie has secured 20 acres of land in New Orleans for a new film and television studio. Nola.com states Mackie bought the land, right off the I-10 service road, near the Little Woods neighborhood, to create the building.

“The New Orleans East is making a comeback, bam,” New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell wrote on Twitter. “New Orleans own Anthony Mackie is opening a HUGE 20-acre film studio! This is Incredible!!”

She added, “The influx of productions will not only bring economic growth but job opportunities!”

Advertisement

The New Orleans East is making a comeback, bam💥👏



New Orleans own Anthony Mackie is opening a HUGE 20-acre film studio!



This is INCREDIBLE !!💛⚜️



The influx of productions will not only bring economic growth but job opportunities! pic.twitter.com/h0hlswdh1g — Mayor LaToya Cantrell (@mayorcantrell) March 18, 2022

“Years ago, we talked about us being Hollywood South. I think maybe we’re finally in a position to make it happen and for New Orleans East to be the foundation for that to happen,” said City Councilman Oliver Thomas. “To have Captain America and his brand and his star power I think it helps to support all the other investments.”