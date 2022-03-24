Ciara is the latest celebrity to be added to the star-studded roster of the upcoming movie musical, “The Color Purple” The Grammy winner, New York Times Best Seller, author, and actress will play the adult version of Nettie while Halle Bailey plays the younger Nettie. Ciara reacted on Twitter by writing “ Honored to be a part of this beautiful ensemble and historic girl, The Color Purple. Truly grateful. The movie musical, produced by Steven Spielberg and Oprah Winfrey, features an ensemble cast, which includes Fantasia Barrino as Cellie, Danielle Brooks as Sophia, Taraji P. Henson as Shug Avery, and H.E.R as Squeak, just to name a few, and is set to begin filming in Georgia in April. This is not the first acting role for Ciara, she has also appeared in MTV’s ‘All You’ve Got, the musical ‘Mama, I Want to Sing!,’ and the 2012 Adam Sandler comedy ‘That’s My Boy.’ She also had a recurring role in season 6 of the BET sitcom ‘The Game. We look forward to seeing Ciara on the big screen.

