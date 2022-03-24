Instagram will please a lot of users with their latest move as they have brought back the chronological feed. The new-ish feature made its debut on Wednesday, March 23.

According to Tech Crunch, the new feed options, Following and Favorites, are available via a drop-down menu that is attached to the “Instagram” logo in the top left corner of the app. Under the “Favorites” tab, you can add your favorite users, which will allow you to view those accounts in chronological order. “Following” will show you all of the accounts you follow with their posts in chronological order.

The chronological feed was removed from Instagram in 2016, opting for an engagement-based feed allowing users to see posts from accounts they didn’t follow. You can learn how to switch between the various options below.

📣 Chrono Update 📣



Today, we’re launching two new chronological views for your Instagram Feed – Following and Favorites. These options give you more choice and control over what you see in the app.



Let me know what you think 👇🏼 pic.twitter.com/MBmPUUoGCV — Adam Mosseri (@mosseri) March 23, 2022