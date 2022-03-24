The power of Tik Tok is unmatched. The Louisiana rapper’s bawdy rap song “Thinking With My Dick” ft. Juicy J debuted at #37 on the Billboard Hot 100 this week, nine years after its release. “Thinking With My Dick” has received over 491k video creations on the platform, with the majority of them coming in March.

The song’s TikTok climb began with footage from Gates’ hometown Louisiana’s Mardi Gras, which featured a Southern gentleman dressed in a blue collared shirt and sparkling aviator sunglasses dancing to the song with a full drink in hand.

The short movie captivated the TikTok community, with admirers all over the country imitating the man’s look and cup-enhanced dance routines and the enthusiastic woman in the original video’s backdrop. Some have even attempted to emulate the woman with the backpack who raises her hand after the film.

Advertisement

After a few days of watching the song go viral, the man in the video revealed himself to be @Only1Barbosa, a native of Lafayette, LA, with a video that has over 11 million views, commenting on his unexpected virality. Barbosa, who wears his signature sunglasses, has become a small celebrity, with over 390k TikTok followers and club appearances throughout his native state.