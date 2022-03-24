According to a recent report from Variety Magazine, Roc Nation has a docu-series in the making about rap sensation Megan Thee Stallion, delving into the personal and professional world of the real life Megan Pete. The multi-part documentary will also focus on the tribulations faced by Tina Snow, both publicly and privately, in order to become the star she is today.

“We are thrilled to be able to work with Roc Nation to share Megan’s story with the world,” said Loren Hammonds, Time Studios’ co-head of documentary. “Millions of people are familiar with her as an entertainer, but this series will give her a chance to share her truth as never before. She added, “We feel lucky to have this opportunity to capture her at a crucial moment in her life and career, as she continues to grow exponentially in both her artistry and global impact.”

Roc Nation CEO Desiree Perez and TV & Film EVP of the Roc Lori York are also slated to executive produce the series, which has not found a home on any of the major streaming services.

Perez said in a statement, “Her journey is inspirational and we’re proud to have partnered with TIME Studios to highlight her personal and professional trajectory over the years. Our hope is that this documentary will inspire viewers to stay the course and pursue their passions through the ups and downs.”