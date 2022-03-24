Coinllectibles, a subsidiary of Cosmos Group Holdings, Inc. (OTC: COSG), has announced a partnership with NBA Hall of Famer and entrepreneur Chris Webber to disrupt the NFT market and strategically deliver innovative sports and entertainment offerings using its proprietary Digital Ownership Token (DOT) technology and the metaverse.

Webber will supervise the implementation of Coinllectibles Sports’ objective to better connect fans, players, and entertainers through technology as president. Webber and Collectibles will debut the Fab Five member’s exclusive University of Michigan DOT collection on March 28, with plans to release future drops in the sports and entertainment categories.

Webber and Coinllectibles hope to use this new business to help athletes from all walks of life — from NIL deals at the high school and collegiate level to retired players — maximize their prospects in the NFT space. They will also provide internships and job opportunities to smart and ambitious minds from neglected communities.

“I’m honored to team up with Coinllectibles and proud to be trusted to lead one of the first public NFT companies in the marketplace,” Webber said. “In this digital age, we have a tremendous opportunity to engage with fan bases, professional athletes, and entertainers alike to launch groundbreaking product offerings that eclipse some of the limitations found in NFTs – both in the metaverse and in real life – and unlocking exciting VIP experiences. We want our DOTs to be viewed as the gold standard and provide meaningful, purpose-driven value. We will launch with my University of Michigan DOT collection on March 28 and will follow with other exclusive drops from other athletes and entertainers on our roster.”

Members of the community can join up for free access to Coinllectibles’ DOT experiences or pay a monthly fee to access the exclusive VIP experiences and collections. To access the drop, go to https://sports.coinllectibles.art for more information on the different membership tiers.

“Few things unite people across the world like sport and music so we are extremely excited to be working with Chris,” Coinllectibles CEO Toby O’Connor said. “Beyond his extraordinary sporting accomplishments in basketball in College and the NBA, Chris has an interest to apply his perspective from his playing career to benefit people. He brings clear passion and vision to how our DOT technology and the developing metaverse can be used to enhance many areas of sport including an athlete’s career development, fan enjoyment, and engagement with social and educational areas. DOTs offer a groundbreaking enhancement to NFTs in securing ownership rights for buyers.”

The announcement is Webber’s most recent foray into entrepreneurship. In 2021, the Hall of Famer and businesswoman Lavetta Willis launched Players Only Holdings, a strategic corporation centered on real estate development brands.

Coinllectibles and Webber founded the sports segment to extend the NFT marketplace’s expansion and bridge the gap between technology and sports memorabilia. The new division plans to use technology to improve community interaction around athletes, fan bases, events across various sports, and creative content development and management. CoinllectiblesTM and Webber collaborate to incorporate NFT and blockchain technology into their cutting-edge DOT technology to promote global engagement, knowledge, access, and enjoyment initiatives.