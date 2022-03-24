An announcement from Triller and VERZUZ has confirmed the battle between NYC legends Onyx and West Coast pioneers Cypress Hill, which is set to take place in Los Angeles.

After a dope year of memorable VERZUZ battles such as Ja Rule vs. Fat Joe, Snoop vs. DMX, Gucci Mane vs. Jeezy and the legendary landslide where The L.O.X. defeated Cam’Ron and Dipset, two of the greatest groups in Hip Hop history, Onyx and Cypress Hill, will face off in a hit-for-hit competition.

Onyx vs. Cypress Hill is scheduled to take place on May 14.

