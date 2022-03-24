WNBA star and Olympic Gold Medalist Brittney Griner met with U.S. consular officers on Wednesday in Russia. She is stated to be in “well” condition.” Griner has been in Russian custody since Feb. 17, for allegedly attempting to bring vape cartridges with hashish oil into the country.

“A U.S. consular official was able to verify that she is doing as well as can be expected,” U.S. State Department spokesperson Ned Price said to ESPN. “We’ll continue to work closely with her legal team and her broader network.”

Prior to the meeting, Russian officials were stated to have denied access to Griner, a violation of international-law requirements. Griner had kept in contact with her family through her Russian legal representation. Griner is currently in pretrial detainment, which currently has an investigation period that will expire on May 19. Russian prosecutors can petition for an additional extension and has up to 18 months before she is brought to trial.

