One of the fastest players in the NFL is taking his speed to South Beach. According to Adam Schefter, the Kansas City Chiefs have traded Tyreek Hill to the Miami Dolphins for a hall of draft capital. The Dolphins will sign Hill to a new four-year deal worth $120 million as part of the trade.

Chiefs are trading six-time Pro-Bowl WR Tyreek Hill to the Miami Dolphins for five draft picks: a 2022 1st-round pick (No. 29), a 2nd-round pick (No. 50) and a 4th-round pick, as well as 4th- and 6th-round picks in the 2023 draft, sources tell ESPN. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 23, 2022

Hill posted a farewell letter to the Chiefs and their fans on Twitter later Wednesday:

End of an era ✌🏿!!! Miami I’m coming home pic.twitter.com/ykcZcSuy7N — Ty Hill (@cheetah) March 23, 2022

Hill is a six-time Pro Bowler and three-time first-team All-Pro and helped the Chiefs win Super Bowl LIV after the 2019 season.

Advertisement

Reports of the Chiefs shopping Hill began Wednesday morning when contract talks between both sides stalled. The Chiefs made an offer that would have made Hill one of the highest-paid wideouts in the NFL, but the superstar elected to explore his options elsewhere, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

Hill will look to help a talented wide receivers corp in Miami get over the hump with a talented and questionable quarterback in Tua Tagovailoa.

Hill will be out to prove he is a top 3 wide receiver in the league and not a product of a system in Kansas City.