Zion Williamson is shut down for the season but he is putting the NBA on notice for next year. Williamson was cleared for one-on-one play and has even been seen throwing down between the legs dunks off the backboard.

Williamson is back with the team in New Orleans after spending two months in Portland for rehab on a fractured right foot.

“As far as right now, the update is the update. Z is still out indefinitely,” Pelicans coach Willie Green said. “We’re still working being fully healthy, which he’s not. But he’s getting there. We’ll update you guys at that point if we get to that point.”

Advertisement