[WATCH] Mount Westmore Proves They Still Got It With “MOUNT WESTMORE IS 4 BAD MFS!” Music Video

Whoever said rap is a young man’s game was wrong, and Mount Westmore is proving that. The west coast based supergroup recently released a music video for their latest single “MOUNT WESTMORE IS 4 BAD MFS!”

The group raps about their boss statuses, longevity, and impact in the game, and how at the end of the day, they’re some bad mf’s. Despite their legendary status, Too Short, Snoop, Ice Cube and E-40 show no signs of slowing down. 40 even raps”We’ll be rapping ’till we’re way past grey” in his verse.

The supergroup’s upcoming album Mt. Westmore has been highly anticipated by fans ever since the group formed in 2020. The group dropped their first single “Step Child” in 2020, followed by “Locked In” and “Big Subwoofer” in 2021.

In a recent interview with Billboard, Too Short spoke about the group’s upcoming album, and announced his new album Sir Too Short would be dropping later this month.

“I have at least 50 new songs recorded — whether it’s me or any features I’ve done. And then I have at least 40 songs recorded with Mount Westmore. It’s crazy to think at 55 years old I have a future in hip-hop” Too Short said.

You can check out the music video to Mount Westmore’s latest single below.