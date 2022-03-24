Nas digs back into his Magic bag to release the video for “Wave Gods,” featuring ASAP Rocky and DJ Premier. ASAP pulls double duty for the release, as he co-directed the visual alongside Hidji and Spike Jordan.

In the video, Nas wears the same iconic white Avirex jacket that was worn in the 1998 classic film Belly. The “Icon Jacket” was re-released with Avirex’s Fall 21 collection and sold out within weeks nationwide. Fans can get their hands on the jacket now as it is back in stock in its four core colors (white, black, red and blue) and two new releases for spring (berry and limeade).

You can see the video below.

