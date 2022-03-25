Cardi B To Guest-Star On “Baby Shark’s” Series As ‘Sharki B’

Cardi B To Guest-Star On “Baby Shark’s” Series As ‘Sharki B’

Cardi B is set to guest star on Nickelodeon’s Baby Shark’s Big Show.

The 29-year-old “Bodak Yellow” rapper will be joined by both her husband Offset and daughter Kulture on the episode, which will air April 15th.

The character Cardi will play will be named Sharki B, fittingly. A press release from Billboard describes Sharki B as “the biggest star in the seven seas. Flashy, awe-inspiring, and ruthlessly fun—but always 100% herself.”

Advertisement

🔥 Baby Shark X @iamcardib 🔥 @NickJr is getting ready to light up the ocean with Sharki B, Seaweed Sway, and the entire Baby Shark crew on April 15! pic.twitter.com/UqYgcFQZpe — Nickelodeon (@Nickelodeon) March 24, 2022

The whole family landed the animated gig on the special episode “The Seaweed Sway,” airing air April 15th. Offset will voice ‘Offshark’ described as, “a cool fish with a great vibe and a huge Sharki fan,” and Kulture will voice Kulture Shark ‘Offshark’s three-year-old daughter who is excited to attend Sharki’s big concert with her dad.