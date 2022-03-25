BoogieFrmDa8’s latest single, “Don’t Take It Personal,” is inspired by his way of life, and the artist focuses on individuality to help uplift his listeners in their daily grind.

“Stay true to yourself. Don’t short-change yourself to make others feel good,” said BoogieFrmDa8 in a recent interview. “Most only support when they see you are winning. If they don’t fuck with you while you’re climbing, then you already know it’s fake love. I’m talking about those who know & see you.”

This message from BoogieFrmDa8 is meant to remind fans that not everyone is suited to stick it out through the hard patches. Most people are only interested in themselves, and when things go bad, they will leave without hesitation. As a result, it’s better to concentrate solely on your work and avoid being swayed by the crowd. He delivers that message across a soulful performance that engages a blend of rhythm and lyrics.



He added, “I’m intrigued with expressing myself with word. I want that ending that I visualized, so I will go hard until I get it!”

You can check out the new release below.