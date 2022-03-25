According to a report from the New York Post, former NFL running back Mark Walton has been arrested for an alleged armed robbery that took place last month in Mami.

Police in Miami say that Walton and another man brandished guns following a confrontation, demanding everything from the alleged victim. Authorities claim that Walton and his accomplice made off with a Rolex watch in the stick up.

Jail records show Walton was charged with robbery/armed/firearm or deadly weapon.

The 2018 4th round draft pick played for the Bengals for his first season out of U. of Miami, but played for the Dolphins the following year. According to the Post, the 24-year-old RB “was released by the Bengals after he was arrested three times, and then by the Dolphins after he was accused of attacking a woman who was pregnant with his child.”