Today, Jay Worthy and Larry June released their collaborative album 2 P’z in a Pod, a laid-back cruiser’s dream. In addition to the new album, Worthy and June have released the video for “She’s Not Around / Maybe Next Time.”

Suga Free narrates the album, which also features Jim Jones, Roc Marciano, Ceelo Green, and Sean House of LNDN DRGS on production. While Worthy and June have collaborated before, this is their first full-length album together.

“This album has been a long time in the making,” says Worthy. “We spoke about this in 2018 and waited for the right time. Really proud of this album and that’s my brother in real life so u can hear the chemistry on the tracks. Guarantee nothing else sounds like this out right now.”

Advertisement

“Me and Worthy been mapping this project out for over 4 years,” says June. “We actually thought to do this tape while hiking in Los Angeles in 2018, after a couple trips to Vegas bussin moves we decided to execute it. Took a little time but we are here now. Much love to Sean House as well. Jay my bro so this was easy…half of the songs I forgot we even did! Numbers, aye aye aye.”

You can check out the new release below.