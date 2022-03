Mary J. Blige‘s title track from her new studio album, GOOD MORNING GORGEOUS, has gotten a new remix. H.E.R. is featured in the remix. “Good Morning Gorgeous” has climbed the radio charts since its release, reaching #1 for the fifth week in a row on R&B. The CD was published in February, just in time for her historic Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show performance.

You can hear the new single below.