TIME Studios and Roc Nation have announced a partnership to develop a multi-part documentary series directed by Nneka Onuorah about GRAMMY® award-winning rapper, entrepreneur, and philanthropist Megan Thee Stallion.

In this documentary, viewers will get an up-close look at Megan’s life and work. The film will explore Megan’s upbringing in Texas and crucial moments in her career, shedding light on the various parts of the Houston native’s multidimensional personality.

“We are thrilled to be able to work with Roc Nation to share Megan’s story with the world. Millions of people are familiar with her as an entertainer, but this series will give her a chance to share her truth as never before,” said TIME Studios Co-Head of Documentary Loren Hammonds. “Her story is a powerful one, and the accomplishments that she continues to achieve are remarkable. We feel lucky to have this opportunity to capture her at a crucial moment in her life and career, as she continues to grow exponentially in both her artistry and global impact.”

“Megan has quickly blossomed into one of the pre-eminent entertainers in the world and it’s a testament to her perseverance, resilience and professionalism,” Roc Nation CEO Desiree Perez said. “Her journey is inspirational and we’re proud to have partnered with TIME Studios to highlight her personal and professional trajectory over the years. Our hope is that this documentary will inspire viewers to stay the course and pursue their passions through the ups and downs.”

Megan’s development from viral freestyle sensation to a famous cultural powerhouse will be chronicled in this documentary, which will use a combination of rare archive material and new video. Beyond highlighting Megan’s rise to success, the study will also examine how she overcome personal challenges to excel in her professional career.

Before partnering with Roc Nation on the documentary, TIME previously highlighted Megan in 2020 with her inclusion on TIME 100, the iconic annual list of the world’s most influential people. TIME previously highlighted Megan in 2020 with her inclusion on TIME 100, the iconic annual list of the world’s most influential people. With Onurorah at the helm (HBO’s The Legend of the Underground), the documentary will take a fresh look at Megan’s meteoric rise.

With the critically acclaimed jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy, released on Netflix and in theaters, TIME Studios has established itself as a significant player in the music and cultural icon documentary market. Amazing Grace, a documentary on Aretha Franklin’s concert, and John Lewis: Good Trouble, a documentary about the legendary civil rights crusader and congressman, are two more recent successes.

TIME Studios’ Ian Orefice, Loren Hammonds, Alexa Conway, and Mike Beck, Roc Nation’s Desiree Perez and Lori York, and film director Nneka Onuorah are executive producers on the project.