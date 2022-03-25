Nike and the Bryant family have announced a new chapter of collaboration. The collaboration, which will be led by Vanessa Bryant, will inspire a new generation of athletes and boost youth engagement in sports. The new partnership will continue to build upon Bryant’s game-changing lineage of basketball shoes and how he contributed to the growth of basketball in North America and Greater China.

“Kobe Bryant means so much to so many of us, not just NBA fans but globally beyond the game,” says John Donahoe, President & CEO, NIKE, Inc. “His impact in growing the sport, particularly encouraging women and young people to pick it up, endures as one of his deepest, lasting legacies. Together with Vanessa, we hope to honor Kobe and Gigi by championing a new generation for many years to come.”

The Kobe 6 Protro “Mambacita Sweet 16,” the first new Kobe release, will pay tribute to Gigi Bryant. The Mamba & Mambacita Sports Foundation will receive 100% of the proceeds from the sneaker. Information on the release will be announced at a later time.

“I am happy to announce that we will continue my husband’s legacy with Nike and look forward to expanding his and Gigi’s global impact by sharing the Mamba Mentality with youth athletes for generations to come,” says Vanessa Bryant.

Vanessa and Nike will team up to open a kids basketball center in Southern California, while Nike and the Bryant family will continue to dress NBA and WNBA players that embody the Mamba Mentality’s heritage.