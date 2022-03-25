Professional athletes and performers in New York City no longer have to comply with the private sector coronavirus vaccine mandate. Mayor Eric Adams says he’s making an exemption because hometown teams had an unfair disadvantage because visiting players who weren’t vaccinated were allowed to play.

This now means unvaccinated Nets star Kyrie Irving no longer has to sit out home games and Yankees and Mets players who have not gotten the shot can play at Yankee Stadium and Citi Field once baseball season starts.

The mayor is getting backlash from some who say this is unfair to other employees who were forced to get the shot. Hundreds of city employees were fired for not getting the vaccine and Adams says they will not be re-hired.

Councilman Joe Borelli took to Twitter saying it’s unfair to exempt basketball players from the city’s private sector vaccine mandate but not arena ushers or janitors.