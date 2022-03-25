This summer, Prince will be the subject of a new exhibit in Chicago’s Magnificent Mile that will include interactive experiences. “Prince: The Immersive Experience,” created by entertainment company Superfly in conjunction with The Prince Estate, will launch on June 9 in The Windy City.

According to Rolling Stone, the new exhibit will highlight Prince’s life and his music through the interactive experience. The exhibit will bring guests across multidimensional spaces that highlight the artist’s career. In addition to those spaces, “Prince: The Immersive Experience” will incorporate an audio-visual dance space that will be soundtracked by the legend’s multiple hits.

“You’re going to be able to step in in a Purple Rain album cover,” Kerry Black, cofounder of Superfly said. “Where you can get your photo up on the motorcycle. But we’re also doing a full buildout of the entire street scene, right? So there’s going to be the First Avenue club and a bunch of the stores.”

“I am looking forward to this exhibition and they better have my brother Prince presented in the royal manner and light he deserves,” said L. Londell McMillan, Prince’s longtime partner, manager, and attorney.

On March 31, tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. 540 N. Michigan Ave. will be the location of the experience.