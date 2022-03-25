“Life is Classic” is a product narrative from Reebok that highlights the adaptable and timeless Classic Leather. Classic Leather, is an iconic design that has lasted the test of time, extending its legacy for spring-summer 2022 with a lineup of new narrative hues and styles inspired by emerging artists and their distinct stories.

Reebok’s SS22 Classic Leather series gives a fresh perspective on shape, feel, and design via the legacy model that debuted nearly 40 years ago. It’s comfortable and easy to wear with any outfit. The shoe has a premium leather upper, a lightweight EVA midsole, and a lightweight structure, among other things.

The SS22 Classic Leather Range includes:

1983 Vintage: Inspired by the original 1983 CL colorway, features a vintage terry lining paired with a soft pegasus leather upper. Available now.

White Gum & White Grey: Simple and understated. Clean white execution with a gum or grey bottom. Available starting March 31.

Make it Yours: An all-white execution makes up this bright yet minimalist design. Available starting April 1.

Make it Yours: An all-white execution makes up this bright yet minimalist design. Available starting April 1. Modernize: This contemporary CL twist offers a colorful mix of white and black with blue and neon accents throughout. Available May 1.

SP: Where icon meets modern, SP brings newness to the legacy piece with elevated cushioning and pastel accents. Available starting May 1.

“Classic Leather is one of Reebok’s most timeless sneakers that has cemented itself over the years as a true icon within the industry,” said Fionna McQueen, Senior Director of Classics Product at Reebok. “For Spring / Summer ‘22, we’re excited to reintroduce the Classic Leather and expand upon its legacy. The range of creatives we’ve partnered with to tell our ‘Life is Classic’ story help celebrate the silhouette’s special heritage, while redefining what it means to be a Classic today.”

“Life is Classic” provides a product story through inspirational and creative artists. TEMS, a singer, songwriter and producer of Lagos, Nigeria, and Lazarus Lynch a chef and singer-songwriter of Queens, NY both appear in the Classic Leather “White/Gum”. Lolo Zouaï an american, French, and Algerian singer-songwriter and producer and Ghetts a rapper and songwriter of Plaistow, London appear in Classic Leather “White/Grey.” Getts also appears in “Make It Yours.” Tsunaina a Nepalese model, singer, and storyteller also don the “Make it Yours” and “SP.” Maurice Harris a floral artist out of Stockton, CA appears in the Classic Leather “Modernize”.

You can see the “Life is Classic” images below.