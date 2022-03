Stove God Cooks has to cosigns, he is now looking to grab more of your ear. The rapper took off after the release of his Reasonable Drought album, securing cosigns from Kevin Durant, Griselda, and more. Now the rising star is getting fans ready for his next album.

Ahead of the release, Stove God drops off a two-pack maxi-single, The God That Sat By The Stove, which featured “161” and “Sweet Dreams.” You can stream the new release below.