Babyface Ray, a Detroit legend and rising rapper, released his new album FACE earlier this year, and now he’s back with a new video for “Motown Music.”

The album, which was released in January, debuted at #2 on the Independent Charts and reached #31 on the Billboard Top 200. It also charted on Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums, Top Rap Albums, and Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums. The album features Pusha T, G Herbo, 42 Dugg, Wiz Khalifa, Icewear Vezzo, Yung Lean and Landstrip Chip with production from 808 Mafia, DJ Esco, OG Parker, Romano, ATL Jacob and more.

You can see the new video below.

