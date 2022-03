DDG has teamed with Gunna for the new video “Elon Musk.” The new release is directed by StripMall and follows the young star as he hops in a rocket and is blasted into space. The video is a preview of what’s to come for the rapper, as he attempts to beat Soulja Boy to a first, and will become the first rapper that is sent to space.

You can check out the new video below and stay tuned to The Source as we bring you more of DDG’s space coverage.