[WATCH] Rihanna Laughs Off Engagement Question When Paparazzi Asks About a Ring She’s Wearing

Rihanna wants fans to know that she isn’t engaged, yet. Rihanna was spotted leaving out of a restaurant in Santa Monica when a member of the paparazzi inquired about the diamond ring on her hand. “That’s a beautiful ring on your finger, are you engaged?”

Rihanna laughed it off before stating: “This old ring?”

She added, “Act like you ain’t never seen this ring.”

You can see the moment with Rihanna below.