Summer Walker has revisited her hit single “No Love,” for a video and added Cardi B. “Yall guessed it, my girl @IamcardiB jumped on ‘No Love’ with me & @Sza and we’re going live at 10pmET tonight to celebrate. I can’t wait for y’all to see the video Friday!” Summer Walker said ahead of the release of the extended version.

The original version of “No Love” was released on last year’s Still Over It album. You can see the video below.