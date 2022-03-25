Hip Hop’s self-proclaimed pioneer Soulja Boy has been overly excited about the release of his new signature sneaker called the Soulja Star, but when the “first rapper” to do anything offered a free pair of his new kicks to TMZ managing editor and founder Harvey Levin, the “Superman” YouTube sensation din’t expect what happened next.

Levin immediately tried to turn down the offer, exclaiming, “You know what would happen to me if I wear these?”

It din’t take long before Levin nonchalantly put the neon green sneaker back in the animated Soulja Boy covered shoebox and went about his business. Not the reaction Soulja was looking for.

