Could we be getting a Floyd “Money” Mayweather verse in 2022? The undefeated boxing legend was photographed in the studio with popular NFL Wide Receiver Antonio Brown that has, of course, gone viral. The photo surfaced on Thursday morning (Mar 24), which shows AB and Floyd laughing with the billionaire in front of a mic, appearing to be rapping. No audio has surfaced; therefore, a collaboration between the two is merely speculation.

Antonio Brown has Floyd Mayweather in the booth 👀 please be honest. Who’s ready for this ?? pic.twitter.com/JLBKQhfVEK — 2Cool2Blog (@2cooI2blog) March 24, 2022

The possible collaboration would mark Mayweather’s music debut. Mayweather has been around hip hop his entire career, even as far as launching his record label, TMT, several years ago. However, the label has yet to produce a single release.

AB has been recording in Miami this week, preparing for his forthcoming debut album. AB has been in album mode since his controversial abrupt exit from his former team, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, during last season’s game against the New York Jets in January. The Buccaneers and AB have parted ways since. After the departure, AB released his new single, “Pit Not the Palace,” which has already accumulated over million views on YouTube.

Earlier this month, Antonio Brown linked up with Young Thug for a forthcoming music video. No official word on the release of the collaboration at press time. Brown is scheduled to perform at this year’s Rolling Loud in Miami.

Outside music, Brown, arguably the best wide receiver in the league, is set to have surgery on his ankle and begin searching for his next NFL team. Brown’s music is distributed via Vydia. More on the story as it becomes available.

Check out Brown’s latest music video, “Pit Not The Palace,” below.