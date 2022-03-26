In support of Fashion Icon and recording artist Nigo‘s first release in two decades, Tyler the Creator and Pharrell Williams drop the official visual for their collaboration with the Bape creator from the upcoming album, titled “Come On, Let’s Go.”

Directed by Tyler Okonma, Pharrell himself produces the new song. Tyler shared the new visual on Thursday morning (March 24) with his 9 million followers on Twitter with the YouTube link. In the visual, Tyler and Pharrell show off their unique designer drips while arguing with a love interest on the phone about going for a tricked-out Ferrari.

“Come On, Let’s Go” is the trendsetting duo’s seventh collaboration, including past hits “Keep Da O’s,” “Are We Still Friends,” and the recent “Juggernaut.” For Nigo, the new single follows a trail of new hit collaborations from Pusha T, A$AP Rocky, and Kid Cudi. And with the all-star features, Nigo’s debut album will see the return of his former rap group, The Teriyaki Boyz.

Outside the upcoming album, Tyler is steamrolling on his Call Me If You Get Lost tour. At the same time, Pharrell just finished executive production on the forthcoming Pusha T album, It’s Almost Dry, which drops April 8 via G.O.O.D. Music/Def Jam. Nigo’s debut, I Know Nigo, drops this Friday via Republic Records, includes features by A$AP Ferg, Gunna, Lil Uzi Vert, the late-Pop Smoke, and many more.

Listen to I Know Nigo here.

Take a look at “Come On, Let’s Go” below.