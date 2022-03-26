The McDonald’s All American Games Selection Committee has updated its list of the 45 Greatest All-Time Boys Players in Games history to commemorate the 45th anniversary of the McDonald’s All American Games. Since the list was last updated in 2017 for the 40th annual Games, there have been five new entries. The 45th annual McDonald’s All American Games will be held on March 29 at Wintrust Arena in Chicago, and these latest additions to the roster arrive just in time.

The new members of the list include All American Games Alumni Chauncey Billups (1995), Chris Bosh (2002), Chris Webber (1991), Jermaine O’Neal (1996), Rasheed Wallace (1993).

Previous members of the 45 Greatest Boys List include LeBron James, Derrick Rose, Blake Griffin, Carmelo Anthony, Chris Paul, Kevin Love, Kobe Bryant, Grant Hill, Shaquille O’Neal, and more hoops legends. You can see the full list of the 45 Greatest All-Time Boys Players in McDonald’s All American History below.

