After the unstoppable buzz surrounding their celebrity boxing matches, Triller Fight Club announces the next phase of the brand with a new boxing competition series, titled So You Think You Can Fight. Partnering with TV super-producer Nigel Lythgoe, Triller will produce an unscripted competition series with a similar format to the popular competition show, “So You Think You Can Dance.”

MORE: SOURCE SPORTS: Five Men Face Murder Charges For 2012 Slaying Of Boxing Great Hector “Macho” Camacho

Reported as a weekly series, “So You Think You Can Fight” will be an hour-long show that pairs a celebrity action star with a pro fighter, each who will select an amateur boxer through a global talent search and competition audience voting and participation. The selected contestants will undergo a series of mental and physical training, fighting against each other with one winner for each division — lightweight, heavyweight, and MMA. The show’s winner will go on to a pro bout on a Triller Fight Club main event to launch their pro boxing career.

Advertisement

“So You Think You Can Fight” is slated to premiere late-2022 on Triller’s new streaming platform, Triller Verzuz TV, formed by TrillerNet’s recent acquisition of the Timberland and Swizz Beatz-created live streaming channel Verzuz and global live event streaming platform, FiteTv.

Everyone Fights For a Reason. What’s Yours?



Join the Producer of American Idol & So You Think You Can Dance on Triller to see if you have what it takes. Apply to So You Think You Can Fight by downloading the Triller app & uploading a video w/ your name, age, & weight w/ #sytycf pic.twitter.com/TYIj6tcXxL — Triller Fight Club (@trillerfight) March 23, 2022

MORE: Jake Paul Will Retire From Boxing if UFC’s Dana White Does These Things

“Triller has built something extraordinary, and they truly have their finger on the pulse of where live event entertainment is headed,” Lythgoe said. “As a lifelong fan of music and boxing, I am thrilled to be getting into the ring with Ryan, Snoop and the whole Triller team to join their disruptive and innovative journey. Everyone is fighting for something in this world, and I’m excited to tell the many fascinating stories behind the raised gloves.”

“Nigel Lythgoe is a giant among giants, and his new role at Triller is a total game-changer for us,” said Ryan Kavanaugh, co-owner of Triller Fight Club parent company TrillerNet. “Nigel has changed the face of competition-based television around the world, and there is no one better to help us bring the excitement of Triller Fight Club to our global audiences, both through our exciting new streaming series and by adding his visionary storytelling abilities to our Fight Club events. We could not be more excited to welcome Nigel to the Triller team.”

“Boxing and dancing share the same movements and the same rhythm, and who better to take Fight Club to the next level that the person who brought the world ‘American Idol’ and ‘So You Think You Can Dance,’ the iconic talent discovery platforms where music, competition, movement and showmanship all count towards the victory, which in our case is hopefully by a knockout,” said Triller Fight Club partner Snoop Dogg.