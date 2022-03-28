Benny The Butcher Claims Freddie Gibbs Begged To Do An Album With Him Amid Beef

Benny the Butcher and Freddie Gibbs have been beefing for a couple of years. Nobody really knows what started the beef, but the two have not collaborated since the track “One Way Flight” off of Benny’s Hit-Boy produced album Burden Of Proof.

On Sunday, the Griselda rapper took to Twitter where he shot off a subliminal tweet directed at Gibbs, saying that the Gary MC begged him to do an album together.

“How can u hate on a nigga u begged to do an album with…” Benny wrote. “TT4 OUT NOW !!!” he added.

How can u hate on a nigga u begged to do an album with…TT4 OUT NOW !!! — BENNY THE BUTCHER (@BennyBsf) March 27, 2022

Gibbs responded to Benny’s tweets with a series of posts on his Instagram story. “Niggaz whole marketing plan for they album is to beef with Freddie Gibbs. That’s cute,” Gibbs wrote adding a kissing face and laughing emoji. “In the second post, Gibbs said, “If U opened up for me before just be grateful.”

He followed the previous post by taking a dig at Benny saying he couldn’t get his Drake feature cleared. “Next time just get the Drake verse cleared and u ain’t gotta do all this for promo. I’m out.” In his final post, Gibbs wrote “Why would I beg a nigga to work with me when he do less than me?”

Damn, Freddie Gibbs going at Benny The Butcher pic.twitter.com/oKOPa2JA6Y — Piñata Farms 🪅 (@pinatafarms) March 27, 2022

Hopefully the two squash their beef soon and get back to giving us great tracks like “One Way Flight” and “Frank Lucas.”