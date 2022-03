Coco Jones has released her new track “Caliber.” Her new single follows her appearance on Bel-Air as Hilary Banks.

“With the release of Caliber, I finally feel like I’m able to articulate the core of who I am,” said Coco Jones. “My music is a love letter to my journey, and who I’ve become. With the team behind me, there’s nowhere to go but up.”

The release is aligned with Jones’s ambition to be intimate and direct with her fans. You can hear the single below.

