DDG and Halle Bailey have been romantically linked for quite some time now, but the two put a bow and ribbon on speculations Sunday.

The Little Mermaid actress graced both the Oscars red carpet, alongside her older sister Chloe and the Oscar stage as she presented the Academy Award for best-animated feature, on her 22nd birthday. Chloe took to Instagram to wish her sister happy birthday before they hit the red carpet for a sisterly slay.

“happy birthday to my best friend!!!! my baby sis!!! i love you to the moon and back. you are strong, brilliant, effortlessly graceful and i am SO PROUD OF YOU,” captioned Chloe.

The “Do It” songstress received love from her “Moonwalking in Calabasas” boo, DDG as well. He took to Instagram to show off some candid moments from their relationship that included a kiss on the cheek, a couple’s selfie, a mirror flick and a gifting of a name-plated necklace.

“Happy Birthday to the beautifulest, the flyest, the sweetest ❤️ love you forever.”

DDG x Halle Bailey pic.twitter.com/1k9mF3tI6A — Rap Alert (@rapalert6) March 27, 2022

ddg and halle are so cute pic.twitter.com/Uz2c7Er3bJ — Halle Bailey Legion 🧜🏽‍♀️ (@HalleLegion) March 27, 2022

He also watched as she presented at the Oscars as well. It is unanimous that people are here for a Halle Bailey and DDG love connection.