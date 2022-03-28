Diddy hit the red carpet of the 94th annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles with his daughter Chance Combs. The Hip-Hop mogul was on hand as a presenter that would honor the legendary Al Pacino, Robert DeNiro, and Francis Coppola on the 50th anniversary of The Godfather.


Visit streaming.thesource.com for more information

Diddy wore a Frère suit, Zegna shirt, Magnanni shoes, and accessories by Lorraine Schwartz and Gucci. Chance wore a Dolce & Gabanna dress, Stuart Weitzman shoes, Jimmy Choo clutch, and Lorraine Schwartz jewelry.

You can see the images below.

Advertisement
Visual Portfolio, Posts & Image Gallery for WordPress
image002 5

image002
image001 12

image001
gettyimages 1388088393 594x594 1

gettyimages-1388088393-594×594
gettyimages 1388088284 594x594 1

gettyimages-1388088284-594×594
gettyimages 1388074471 594x594 1

gettyimages-1388074471-594×594
gettyimages 1239556581 594x594 1

gettyimages-1239556581-594×594