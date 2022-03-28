Diddy hit the red carpet of the 94th annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles with his daughter Chance Combs. The Hip-Hop mogul was on hand as a presenter that would honor the legendary Al Pacino, Robert DeNiro, and Francis Coppola on the 50th anniversary of The Godfather.

Diddy wore a Frère suit, Zegna shirt, Magnanni shoes, and accessories by Lorraine Schwartz and Gucci. Chance wore a Dolce & Gabanna dress, Stuart Weitzman shoes, Jimmy Choo clutch, and Lorraine Schwartz jewelry.

You can see the images below.

