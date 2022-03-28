HER TRENDS: Our Pics For The Top 10 Best Dressed Celebs At The 2022 Oscars

The Oscars were back in full swing this year literally, The Star-studded event, produced by Will Packer bought diversity to the program, from performances to presenters. And in pure Hollywood fashion, our faves showed up, showed off, and showed out, bringing back old Hollywood glam with outfits that took them from being simply actors to movie stars. With all the drama that went down, with Will Smith and Chris Rock, we couldn’t forget about the looks that made our jaws drop. Check out the looks we think will inspire fashion lovers for years to come.

1.

Jay-Z and Beyonce wearing Custom Valentino

2.

Halle Bailey in Roberto Cavalli and Sister Chloe in Laurel Dewitt

3.

Queen Latifah wearing Pamela Roland

4.

Megan Thee Stallion wearing a Gaurav Gupta gown

5.

H.E.R. Looked stunning in Carolina Herrera

6.

Zendaya wowed in a Custom Valentino

7.

Co-Host Regina Hall wore Custom Vera Wang

8.

Jessica Betts Wearing Rich Fresh and Niecy Nash in Monsoori Officail

9.

10.

Venus Williams wearing custom Elie Saab while sister Serena was pretty in a pink Gucci gown