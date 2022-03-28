Young Dolph’s legacy will be remembered anytime anyone steps foot in Jackson State’s Mississippi Veterans Memorial Stadium tunnel. The prestige historical black college university will change the name of its tunnel in commemoration of Young Dolph.

The new name of the covered passage will be called the Paper Route Tunnel. The school held a press conference with coach Deion Sanders and the players where the university’s representatives revealed the new name.

“We should rename it,” said a Jackson State spokesperson. “The name of the tunnel should be called Paper Route Tunnel. In memory of Young Dolph, the life and legacy.”

Advertisement

@GoJSUTigersFB renames football tunnel in honor of the late Young Dolph. pic.twitter.com/nkXFlsfiWw — LFT Nahlej 🇯🇲 (@HesAlwaysWrite) March 26, 2022

The relationship between Dolph and JSU grew when the late Memphis rapper showed up to Jackson State’s 28-7 homecoming victory over Alabama State in October. After the game, Dolph joined the team’s celebration in the locker room. They got lit to his “100 Shots” song, and the video clip went viral on social media.

Since Jackson State University has memorialized Young Dolph, his legacy will forever live there.