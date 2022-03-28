Key Glock hadn’t been the same since the passing of his big cousin, mentor, and label owner, Young Dolph. Glock has openly said he wanted to quit music and pursue a new career. That didn’t last too long, the love of this South Memphis emcee is undeniable, and it shows on the deluxe version of his Yellow Tape 2 Deluxe.

Even with no features, Yellow Tape 2 received tremendous success. The tape debuted at No. 7 on the Billboard 200, building on the success of the first Yellow Tape, which opened at No. 16.

The second installation, Yellow Tape 2 Deluxe, Key Glock, again used no features in the ten extra tracks. The mixtape pays tribute to Young Dolph and has productions from Southside, Kenny Beats, Tay Keith, Juicy J, Sosa 808, Buddah Bless, and more.

Yellow Tape 2 Deluxe also features the songs Glock released before the project. It features “Play for Keeps,” and “Pain Killers,” and “Proud.”

“Proud” is the Dolph tribute, and he opens his heart with the emotional lyrics dedicated to the late rapper.

“I lost my dog, I lost my mind, no lie, I’m really lost inside/I can get it back in blood, but still, I can’t get back the time/Fuck that humble shit, let’s go, you know I’m spazzin’ out ’bout mine/I got Dolph lookin’ down on me, I know that n-gga proud,” Glock raps on proud.

Jam Glocks, Yellow Tape 2 Deluxe below.