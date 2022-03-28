We are sure you know by now, but Will Smith slapped Chris Rock on the Oscars stage. Following the moment, Will Smith apologized to The Academy during his acceptance speech for his role as Richard Williams in King Richard. Following the viral moment, the Los Angeles Police Department issued a statement, revealing Rock will not press charges.

“LAPD investigative entities are aware of an incident between two individuals during the Academy Awards program,” the statement read. “The incident involved one individual slapping another. The individual involved has declined to file a police report.

“If the involved party desires a police report at a later date, LAPD will be available to complete an investigative report.”

