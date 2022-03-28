Despite the recent controversy between Latto and the alleged male rapper who gave her clearance issues, you can’t deny her rapping abilities. At only 23, Latto proves to be one of the top lyrics in the game, male or female. You can check out Latto’s new 777 LP if anyone needs validation.

The 13-track project exhibited Latto’s lyrical prowess and established her as a certified hot spitter. The Clayton County representative, or Big Latto, opens the project with big bars.

The opening track, “777 Pt.1,” lets us know she’s a force on the microphone. Not rapping raunchy, she deliberately delivers bars.

“I’m a rap bitch, check the top, I’ll step ’em. Clayton County repper, red hot pepper. Ain’t a bitch badder, I’m a gold medal. “Latto fell off,” said a bitch never. And I’m rappin’ like I got a vendetta. Classy ratchet bitch, real trendsetter. Sleepin’ on me, had to apply more pressure. Got the hood lookin’ like Coachella”

She continues to the same hard flow on the second track, “777 Pt.2,” but the LP comes with 13-tracks and has a loaded roster. The Georgia native enlists a few of her hometown peers like 21 Savage and Childish Gambino. She also called upon other big names like Lil Wayne, Lil Durk, Kodak Black, and Nardo Wick.

777 also includes the Mariah Carey-sampling “Big Energy” track. Latto recently announced that Mariah Carey would be on the “Big Energy” remix, which will drop on Monday. Latto expressed great joy behind this legendary collaboration. She took it to Twitter to share her thoughts.

I HAVE A SONG W MARIAH DAHLINGGGG!!!!!!! 🥳🥳🥳🥳🥳🥳🎰🎰🎰🎰🎰🦋🦋🦋🦋🦋🌈🌈🌈🌈 — BIG LATTO 🎰 (@Latto) March 25, 2022

FYI this might be Mariah’s 20th and my 1st #1 👀👀👀👀👀🎰🎰🎰🌈🌈🌈🦋🦋🦋🦋 — BIG LATTO 🎰 (@Latto) March 25, 2022

We can’t wait for Big Latto and Mariah Carey’s link up early next week. For now, everybody can jam 777 below. Let us know what you think about the new project.