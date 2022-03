The drummer of the legendary Roots crew is now an Oscar winner. Questlove won the best documentary Oscar during the 94th annual Academy Awards.

“This is such a stunning moment for me right now, but it’s not about me,” Questlove said. “It’s about marginalized people in Harlem that needed to heal from pain. Just know that in 2022, this is not just a 1969 story about marginalized people in Harlem.”

You can see Questlove’s acceptance speech below.

